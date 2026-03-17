Russian drone attacks shop in Slatyne, Kharkiv region, injuring two men

A Russian drone struck a shop in Slatyne, Kharkiv region, on the evening of March 17, injuring two men.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced on Telegram by Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi City Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russian drone attacks a shop

"Today, at about 6:30 p.m., a Russian FPV drone struck an operating shop in Slatyne," Zadorenko said.

According to him, two 41-year-old local residents sustained shrapnel wounds. One of them was hospitalized by medics, while the other refused hospitalization.

"The hospitalized man is our municipal driver, who survived a Russian FPV drone strike on a municipal garbage truck in Ruska Lozova on January 23," Zadorenko said.

He stressed that the man’s life is not in danger.

See more: Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia: buildings damaged, at least three people injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Drone attack

On the evening of March 17, Russian drones continue to attack Ukrainian cities. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air raid alerts are in effect in a number of regions.

During an air raid alert, remain in safe places!

Watch more: Spartan fighters destroy more than 170 Russian Molniya drones in first 10 days of March. VIDEO