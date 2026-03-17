Spartan fighters destroy more than 170 Russian Molniya drones in first 10 days of March. VIDEO
Drone operators of the 3rd Operational Brigade Spartan named after Colonel Petro Bolbochan of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed enemy Molniya-type drones.
According to Censor.NET, in just the first 10 days of March, soldiers from the brigade shot down over 170 Russian drones of various types within their area of responsibility.
Thanks to the skilled and coordinated work of the Defence Forces, all enemy targets were successfully hit, and the enemy was left without a significant share of its reconnaissance equipment.
Footage of the combat operation was published by the Ukrainian defenders on the Joint Forces Grouping’s Telegram channel.
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