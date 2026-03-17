Russian drones attack Ukraine on evening of March 17 (updated)

On the evening of March 17, Russian drones continue to attack Ukrainian cities.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Movement of enemy drones

At 7:02 p.m., UAVs were reported moving from the Black Sea toward Vylkove (Odesa region).

At 7:33 p.m., a UAV was spotted in the north of the Kharkiv region heading toward the settlement of Staryi Merchyk.

At 7:35 p.m., a UAV was detected in the south of the Kirovohrad region on a northwestern course (heading toward Bobrynets).

Updated information

At 8:22 p.m., the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported enemy targets:

A group of UAVs from the Bryansk region, Russia, is heading toward the northern Sumy region.

UAVs in the southern Sumy region are heading toward the Poltava region.

A UAV in the central Kirovohrad region heading toward Dobrianka.

At 8:52 p.m., enemy tactical aviation launched guided aerial bombs toward the Sumy region.

At 9:06 p.m., UAV movement was recorded in the following directions:

In the eastern Chernihiv region, heading toward Mena and Borzna.

In the northern Kharkiv region, heading toward Bohodukhiv.

In the central Kharkiv region, heading toward Zmiiv.

In the Poltava region, heading toward Myrhorod.

In the northern Zaporizhzhia region, heading toward Zaporizhzhia.

In the western Cherkasy region, heading toward the Vinnytsia region.

At 9:09 p.m., a group of UAVs was detected in the northern Kherson region heading toward Arkhanhelske.

Updated information

At 10:02 p.m., UAV movement was reported:

On the border of Sumy and Kharkiv regions, heading toward Bohodukhiv.

In the eastern Poltava region, heading toward Dykanka.

In the southern Kharkiv region, heading toward Krasnopavlivka.

A group of UAVs in the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region is heading toward Vasylkivka.

In the southwestern Dnipropetrovsk region, heading toward Nikopol.

At 10:02 p.m., guided aerial bombs were launched toward the Zaporizhzhia region.

At 10:02 p.m., guided aerial bombs were launched toward the eastern Kharkiv region.

Updated information

At 10:43 p.m., enemy tactical aviation launched guided aerial bombs toward the Donetsk region.

At 10:46 p.m., a UAV was detected in the northern Sumy region heading toward Shostka.

During an air raid alert, remain in safe places!

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