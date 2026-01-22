Russian FPV drones hit vehicles in Kharkiv Oblast: two volunteers killed, three wounded including medics
Today, 22 January, the Russian armed forces carried out FPV drone attacks on civilian vehicles in settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, leaving people killed and wounded.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Censor.NET reports.
Kozacha Lopan
At around 12:00, an enemy FPV drone hit a car in the settlement of Kozacha Lopan. Two men were killed — local volunteers.
Ruska Lozova
Another strike was recorded during the day in the village of Ruska Lozova. An enemy drone hit a car. A 70-year-old man was injured. The vehicle was damaged. The victim was standing next to the car at the time of the strike.
Hrushivka
In the village of Hrushivka, Kupiansk district, a drone strike hit an emergency medical vehicle. Two medical workers, a man and a woman, were injured.
Damaged cars
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