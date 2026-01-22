Russian FPV drones hit vehicles in Kharkiv Oblast: two volunteers killed, three wounded including medics

Today, 22 January, the Russian armed forces carried out FPV drone attacks on civilian vehicles in settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, leaving people killed and wounded.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Kozacha Lopan

At around 12:00, an enemy FPV drone hit a car in the settlement of Kozacha Lopan. Two men were killed — local volunteers.

Read more: Russia attacked Ukraine with 94 drones: air defence forces shot down 80 targets

Ruska Lozova

Another strike was recorded during the day in the village of Ruska Lozova. An enemy drone hit a car. A 70-year-old man was injured. The vehicle was damaged. The victim was standing next to the car at the time of the strike.

Hrushivka

In the village of Hrushivka, Kupiansk district, a drone strike hit an emergency medical vehicle. Two medical workers, a man and a woman, were injured.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 2 people killed, 3 wounded, occupiers shelled 3 districts. PHOTOS

Damaged cars





