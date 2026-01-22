Russia attacked Ukraine with 94 drones: air defence forces shot down 80 targets

On the night of 22 January (from 6:00 p.m. on 21 January), the enemy attacked with 94 strike UAVs.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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What did the enemy attack with?

The Russian Federation launched 94 Shahed and Gerbera strike UAVs and other types of drones from the following locations: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, Chauda, Hvardiiske – TOT AR Crimea.

Approximately 55 of them were Shahed drones.

Watch more: Moment of destruction of an enemy Geran kamikaze drone. VIDEO

How did the air defence system perform?

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 80 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs and other types of drones.

Ten strike UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling in four locations.

Read more: Air Force work against Shaheds is unsatisfactory. Defense Ministry conclusions to follow, Zelenskyy says

"The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Please observe safety rules!" emphasised the Air Force.