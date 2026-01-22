Day in Donetsk region: 2 people killed, 3 wounded, occupiers shelled 3 districts

Throughout the day, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, resulting in casualties and injuries.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 22 January, according to Censor.NET.

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Pokrovsk district

Six houses were damaged in the Zapovidne district of Shakhovka, three in Zolote Kolodyaz, two in Kucherevy Yar, and one in Toretsk.

Kramatorsk district

Two private houses and a farm building were damaged in Mykolaivka, and infrastructure was damaged in Raigorodok. One person was killed and one wounded in Kramatorsk, and three houses were destroyed and nine damaged in Shabelkivka. In Druzhkivka, one person was killed and two were wounded, and a two-storey building, an administrative building, a gas pipeline, and three cars were damaged.

Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Svyato-Pokrovskyi, Siversk district.

In total, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 16 times in 24 hours. Ninety people, including 28 children, were evacuated from the front line.









Read on Censor.NET: About 7,000 civilians were evacuated from the Donetsk region under Ukrainian control in a month, according to the Regional Military Administration.