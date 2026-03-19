Two people killed and one injured in drone strike in Sumy region

On March 19, in the Sumy region, two people were killed and another man was injured as a result of a Russian drone attack on civilian infrastructure.

According to "Censor.NET," this information was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

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According to the investigation, on March 19 at around 10:30 a.m., Russian troops attacked the Khutir-Mykhailivska community using drones.

The strike killed two brothers, aged 33 and 37. A 54-year-old man was also injured.

Read more: Russian drone attacks civilian car in Sumy region: two men injured. PHOTOS

Details

Law enforcement officials are documenting the aftermath of yet another attack on civilian infrastructure. Prosecutors are working at the scene in coordination with other agencies.

Under the procedural guidance of the Shostka District Prosecutor’s Office, a criminal case has been opened regarding a war crime resulting in the loss of life (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Shostka District Police Department.

See more: Russia attacked Odesa: high-rise building damaged. PHOTOS (updated)

Context

Russian forces regularly use drones to attack border communities in the Sumy region, striking civilian infrastructure and the civilian population.

As previously reported by "Censor.NET," law enforcement officers in the Sumy district have documented new attacks by Russian drones on civilian targets, resulting in injuries to civilians. The enemy attacked a civilian vehicle with a drone in the Vorozhba community. Two men, aged 65 and 64, were wounded in the strike.

Read more: Russian drone attacks shop in Slatyne, Kharkiv region, injuring two men