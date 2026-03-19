Russian drone attacks civilian car in Sumy region: two men injured. PHOTOS
In the Sumy district, law enforcement officers have documented new attacks by Russian drones on civilian targets, resulting in casualties among the civilian population.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office.
According to the investigation, on 19 March at around 09:10, the enemy attacked a civilian vehicle with a drone in the Vorozhba community.
Two men, aged 65 and 64, were injured in the strike.
What is known
In addition, another incident was recorded in the Khotyn community of the Sumy district. There, a Russian drone struck a civilian’s home on 17 March, according to the Sumy regional prosecutor’s office.
The 59-year-old homeowner was injured but only sought medical attention several days later.
Criminal proceedings have been opened in both cases under the article on war crimes.
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