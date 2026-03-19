Russian drone attacks civilian car in Sumy region: two men injured. PHOTOS

In the Sumy district, law enforcement officers have documented new attacks by Russian drones on civilian targets, resulting in casualties among the civilian population.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the investigation, on 19 March at around 09:10, the enemy attacked a civilian vehicle with a drone in the Vorozhba community.

Two men, aged 65 and 64, were injured in the strike.

Read more: Occupiers attacked civilian vehicle with UAV in Kharkiv region: two dead, four wounded

Read more: Drone attacked car in Sumy region: driver was killed

What is known

In addition, another incident was recorded in the Khotyn community of the Sumy district. There, a Russian drone struck a civilian’s home on 17 March, according to the Sumy regional prosecutor’s office.

The 59-year-old homeowner was injured but only sought medical attention several days later.

Read more: Occupiers attack car with people in Sumy region: family of three injured

Criminal proceedings have been opened in both cases under the article on war crimes.