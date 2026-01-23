Occupiers attacked civilian vehicle with UAV in Kharkiv region: two dead, four wounded

Russian troops attacked a civilian vehicle with a drone in the Kharkiv region. Two people were killed in the strike, and four women were injured and hospitalised.

This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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"Russian military forces fired from a UAV at a civilian vehicle near the village of Prudianka in the Kharkiv district," the statement said.

See more: Two civilians wounded in FPV drone attack in Sumy region. PHOTO

Victims

As a result of the enemy strike, two people were killed and four others were injured to varying degrees.

The victims were hospitalised. All of them are receiving highly qualified medical care.

All victims of the enemy UAV strike are women.

See more: Russian drone strikes car in Zaporizhzhia district: civilian wounded. PHOTO