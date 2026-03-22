Russian troops strike Kryvyi Rih: industrial facility damaged
On the afternoon of March 22, 2026, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.
First details
According to the Regional State Administration, an industrial infrastructure facility has been damaged.
"Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties. All emergency services are on the scene," the statement said.
The consequences are being determined.
No further information is available at this time.
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