Russian troops strike Kryvyi Rih: industrial facility damaged

On the afternoon of March 22, 2026, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

First details

According to the Regional State Administration, an industrial infrastructure facility has been damaged.

"Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties. All emergency services are on the scene," the statement said.

The consequences are being determined.

No further information is available at this time.

See more: Twelve settlements in Kharkiv region came under enemy fire: two people were injured, and infrastructure was damaged. PHOTOS