14 187 118
"After ’destruction of Iran’, America’s greatest enemy is ’incompetent’ Democratic Party," - Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump called the Democratic Party America's main enemy following "Iran's downfall."
He wrote about this on the social media platform TruthSocial, according to Censor.NET.
What does Trump say?
"Now that Iran has been destroyed, America's greatest enemy is the radical left—the utterly incompetent Democratic Party!" he writes.
No further details are available at this time.
It should be noted that the Democratic Party of the United States is a center-left liberal political party and one of the two major political forces in the United States, which, together with the Republican Party, forms the country’s two-party system.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password