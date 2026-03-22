"After ’destruction of Iran’, America’s greatest enemy is ’incompetent’ Democratic Party," - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump called the Democratic Party America's main enemy following "Iran's downfall."

He wrote about this on the social media platform TruthSocial, according to Censor.NET.

What does Trump say?

"Now that Iran has been destroyed, America's greatest enemy is the radical left—the utterly incompetent Democratic Party!" he writes.

No further details are available at this time.

It should be noted that the Democratic Party of the United States is a center-left liberal political party and one of the two major political forces in the United States, which, together with the Republican Party, forms the country’s two-party system.

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