Trump: If Iran does not open Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, US will destroy their power stations

US President Donald Trump has stated that the US will destroy Iranian power stations if Tehran does not open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

He wrote this on the social media platform Truth Social, reports Censor.NET.

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Trump threatened Iran with the destruction of power stations

"If Iran does not fully open the Strait of Hormuz, without any threats, within 48 hours from now, the United States of America will strike and destroy their various power stations, starting with the largest one," wrote the US president.

Read more: US ’very close’ to achieving goals in Iran, - Trump

What led up to this?

Read more: Tanker traffic through Strait of Hormuz is resuming, — White House