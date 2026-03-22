Trump: If Iran does not open Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, US will destroy their power stations
US President Donald Trump has stated that the US will destroy Iranian power stations if Tehran does not open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.
He wrote this on the social media platform Truth Social, reports Censor.NET.
Trump threatened Iran with the destruction of power stations
"If Iran does not fully open the Strait of Hormuz, without any threats, within 48 hours from now, the United States of America will strike and destroy their various power stations, starting with the largest one," wrote the US president.
What led up to this?
- Earlier, Donald Trump repeated his call for countries to help unblock the Strait of Hormuz and stated that some of them were not interested in providing assistance.
- He expressed hope that, in particular, "China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK and other states" would join in safeguarding shipping.
- Meanwhile, the German government has rejected the US president’s demands to participate in the operation.
- Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski emphasised that Poland also has no plans to take part in any such mission.
- The Netherlands also announced that it does not plan to participate in unblocking the waterway.
- Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen stated that participating in ensuring the safety of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz is not a top priority for her country.
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