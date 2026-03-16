Trump criticised "certain countries" for their lack of enthusiasm regarding protection of Strait of Hormuz: "We have been helping them for years"
U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his call for countries to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz and stated that some of them are not interested in providing assistance.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Reuters news agency, which quoted Trump's statement.
Trump complained about certain countries
"Some people are very enthusiastic about this, while others are not. Among them are countries we have helped for many, many years. We protected them from terrible external threats, but they haven’t shown much enthusiasm. And the level of enthusiasm matters to me," said the U.S. leader.
He also said that some countries had expressed a willingness to help, but did not name any of them.
What led up to
- On the eve of the announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that "many countries" would send warships to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, which has been partially blocked due to the threat of attacks from Iran.
- He expressed hope that "China, France, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and other countries" would join in safeguarding navigation.
- The German government rejected the demands of U.S. President Donald Trump to participate in an operation to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
- The Netherlands also currently has no plans to participate in the mission regarding the Strait of Hormuz.
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