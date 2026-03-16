Netherlands currently has no plans to take part in mission regarding Strait of Hormuz, — Prime Minister Jetten

The Netherlands currently has no plans to send its ships to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, which is being blocked by Iran.

This was stated by Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, according to Censor.NET, citing NOS.

The Netherlands' response to Trump's call

According to Jetten, the Netherlands will not play any role in ensuring the security of the Strait of Hormuz at this time.

"We have to be honest. Given the current number of attacks taking place there, it will be very difficult to launch a mission there in the short term," the country's prime minister said.

The politician added that the government is carefully considering all possible requests from its partners. However, he stressed that it is too early to say whether the Netherlands will be able to make a contribution.

At the same time, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen stated that he does not rule out the country’s possible participation in the mission, but emphasized that such a decision requires careful consideration.

Read more: France will send warships to unblock Strait of Hormuz, — Macron

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