Tanker traffic through Strait of Hormuz is resuming, — White House

Oil tankers are gradually resuming traffic through the Strait of Hormuz following tensions caused by Iran's actions.

According to Censor.NET, this was mentioned in an interview given by White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett to CNBC.

According to the official, the situation on the key maritime route is stabilizing, and the attempts to block it have not had a critical impact on the U.S. economy. He emphasized that the gradual resumption of shipping traffic demonstrates Iran’s limited ability to influence global processes.

The tankers are returning to their usual route

Gassett noted that tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is already resuming. This is one of the world’s main routes for transporting oil, so any disruptions immediately cause concern in the markets.

According to him, the current situation shows that the risks to the global economy were smaller than expected. At the same time, he emphasized that the United States is closely monitoring developments in the region.

"You can already see that tankers are starting to trickle through the strait, and that's a sign of how few options Iran has left," Hegseth said.

Read more: France will never take part in operations to reopen Strait of Hormuz, — Macron

Expectations regarding the end of the conflict and their impact on prices

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is expressing optimism that the war with Iran will end soon. It is expected that the situation on the oil market will stabilize as a result.

Gassett explained that within a few weeks of the end of hostilities, oil will begin flowing into refineries in significant quantities, which could affect prices. This, in turn, will signal to the markets that stability is returning.

He specifically highlighted China’s position. According to the adviser, the interests of the United States and China align on this issue, as both countries have a stake in a stable global energy market. He did not rule out the possibility that, once the conflict ends, a meeting might take place between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.