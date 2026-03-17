France will never take part in operations to reopen Strait of Hormuz, — Macron

France will not participate in operations to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Paris continues to work on forming a coalition capable of ensuring freedom of navigation once hostilities have ended.

This was stated by the country's leader, Emmanuel Macron, as reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

Macron's Statement

"We are not a party to the conflict, and therefore France will never participate in operations to open or liberate the Strait of Hormuz under the current circumstances. However, we are convinced that as soon as the situation calms down... we are ready, together with other states, to take responsibility for an escort system," Macron stated at the start of a cabinet meeting dedicated to discussing conflicts in the Middle East.

The day before, U.S. President Donald Trump said he had spoken with Macron and rated his stance on involving allies in unblocking the Strait of Hormuz as an "8 out of 10." He suggested that France would join the efforts supported by the United States.

Read more: Trump criticised "certain countries" for their lack of enthusiasm regarding protection of Strait of Hormuz: "We have been helping them for years"

What happened before?