US ’very close’ to achieving goals in Iran, - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States is considering the possibility of "scaling back its large-scale military efforts" against Iran.

He wrote about this on his social media platform Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

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The U.S. is close to achieving its goals

"We are very close to achieving our goals, as we are considering scaling back our large-scale military efforts in the Middle East against Iran's terrorist regime," the White House chief said.

Trump outlined the U.S. objectives in the operation against Iran, which are already close to being achieved. Specifically, these include:

the complete destruction of Iran’s missile capabilities, launchers, and "everything else related to them";

the destruction of Iran's defense-industrial base;

the dismantling of the navy and air force, including air defense systems;

preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities while ensuring that the United States retains the ability to respond swiftly to any threats;

ensuring the highest level of protection for our allies in the Middle East.

Read more: Political part of negotiating groups is heading to US: military has already agreed its issues, Zelenskyy says

Strait of Hormuz

In addition, Trump stated that once the threat from Iran has been eliminated, the United States has no intention of guarding or controlling the Strait of Hormuz.

"The Strait of Hormuz must be protected and monitored, if necessary, by other countries that use it—the United States is not doing this! "If asked, we will assist these countries in their efforts to ensure security in the Strait of Hormuz, but this will not be necessary once the threat from Iran is eliminated," the U.S. leader stated.