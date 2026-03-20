Political part of negotiating groups is heading to US: military has already agreed its issues, Zelenskyy says

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained why the military group would not join the talks in the United States on Saturday, March 21.

He said this while speaking to journalists, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

Zelenskyy said that only the political part of the negotiating group had gone to the United States, as the military had managed to make progress on their part.

"We made progress at the trilateral meeting, specifically in the military format. The three sides, in principle, agreed on how to monitor a ceasefire when there is political will. There is no political will yet, which is why the political subgroup is on the way. They will talk to the American side," the president said.

Read more: Zelenskyy announces resumption of talks on ending war in Ukraine

Russians do not want to go to the US

Zelenskyy also added that the Russians do not want to come to the United States.

Read more: Russia must not feel its position is strengthening in peace talks, Zelenskyy says

Background