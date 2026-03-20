Political part of negotiating groups is heading to US: military has already agreed its issues, Zelenskyy says
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained why the military group would not join the talks in the United States on Saturday, March 21.
He said this while speaking to journalists, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
Zelenskyy said that only the political part of the negotiating group had gone to the United States, as the military had managed to make progress on their part.
"We made progress at the trilateral meeting, specifically in the military format. The three sides, in principle, agreed on how to monitor a ceasefire when there is political will. There is no political will yet, which is why the political subgroup is on the way. They will talk to the American side," the president said.
Russians do not want to go to the US
Zelenskyy also added that the Russians do not want to come to the United States.
Background
- A day earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to resume the negotiation process on ending Russia's war against Ukraine. He said the political part of the Ukrainian negotiating group had already left for the United States. The meeting between the sides is expected next Saturday.
- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would not take part in the talks between Ukraine and the United States in the United States scheduled for March 21.
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