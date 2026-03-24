Soldiers of 2nd Battalion and 125th SHMB thwarted Russian Federation’s offensive in Donetsk Oblast. VIDEO

On 19 March, Russian forces—including units of the 1st Tank Army, as well as the 20th and 25th Combined Arms Armies—launched a large-scale attempt to break through, deploying a significant number of armoured and wheeled vehicles in the area of responsibility of the 3rd Army Corps in the Donetsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian units managed to thwart this offensive and prevent the enemy from advancing to the front lines.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Units from the 2nd Mechanised Battalion and the Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 125th Separate Heavy Mechanised Brigade took part in repelling the attack.

According to available information, the fighting resulted in the destruction of 9 enemy quad bikes and 5 motorcycles, as well as 7 armoured fighting vehicles and 2 tanks were hit.

In addition, the enemy suffered casualties among its personnel.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of Ukrainian military units, the enemy failed to advance towards the front line.

Unmanned aerial vehicles played a key role in repelling the attack, ensuring the detection and destruction of enemy equipment and personnel.

Watch more: Failure of Russia’s large-scale assault in Lyman direction: combat work of fighters of 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade. VIDEO

Watch more: Combat task force of SSU Main Directorate destroyed at least 23 enemy assets in Donetsk region: artillery, EW and radar. VIDEO