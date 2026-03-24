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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,289,740 personnel (+890 in past 24 hours), 11,800 tanks, 38,695 artillery systems, and 24,271 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Russia’s military losses have exceeded 1,248,000 troops, according to the General Staff

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,289,740 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to March 23, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,289,740 (+890)

  • tanks – 11,800 (+6) units

  • armored fighting vehicles – 24,271 (+3) units

  • artillery systems – 38,695 (+33) units

  • MLRS – 1,696 (+1) units

  • air defense systems – 1,336 (+0) units

  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units

  • helicopters – 350 (+0) units

  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 193,892 (+1,023) units

  • cruise missiles – 4,468 (+0) units

  • ships/boats – 33 (+0) units

  • submarines – 2 (+0) units

  • vehicles and tankers – 84,955 (+180) units

  • special equipment – 4,098 (+0) units

Watch more: Failure of Russia’s large-scale assault in Lyman direction: combat work of fighters of 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade. VIDEO

Втрати ворога на ранок 24 березня

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Armed Forces HQ (5303) liquidation (3098) elimination (7518) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3668)
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