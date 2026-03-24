Counterattack on Bakhmut-Sloviansk road: assault troops from "Skelia" regiment cleared Minkivka and eliminated 40 occupiers. VIDEO

Assault troops from the "Skelia" regiment carried out a successful operation to clear the village of Minkivka, located on the strategically important Bakhmut–Sloviansk road. Establishing control over this village was of critical importance, as it was from here that the enemy planned to advance further towards the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk conurbation.

According to Censor.NET, the operation was carried out as quickly and smoothly as possible. Ukrainian assault troops not only eliminated the enemy forces in the village but also managed to relieve the positions of an allied unit, which had been cut off by the enemy at that time. After the active phase of the battle was over, the "Skelia" fighters set up new observation posts, which made it possible to completely halt the occupiers’ further advance on this section of the front.

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Results of the operation:

Enemy losses: Up to 40 Russian soldiers eliminated.

Strategic success: The enemy’s ability to advance into the operational area towards Sloviansk has been blocked.

Stabilisation: New defensive lines have been established to control the road.

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