Platonivka and Minkivka under Defense Forces control – Operation Task Force "East"

The villages of Platonivka and Minkivka in the Donetsk region remain under the control of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

This was stated by Major Hryhorii Shapoval, spokesperson for the Operation Task Force "East", Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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What is the situation near the settlements?

"The reports claiming that the enemy has allegedly captured Platonivka are not true. Both the settlement itself and the approaches to it are controlled by our units. Minkivka is under the control of the Defense Forces. We ask everyone to verify information and its sources," he said.

According to the spokesperson, over the past day, Ukrainian troops repelled seven Russian assaults in the Sloviansk direction and another three in the Kramatorsk direction. At the same time, the situation remains difficult in the areas of Riznykivka, Zakitne, Fedorivka Druha, Platonivka, Minkivka and Zaliznianske.

What tactics is Russia using?

"The enemy is trying to advance toward these settlements, deploying additional reserves, but is suffering mounting losses, while Ukrainian forces are delivering precise fire strikes thanks to effective reconnaissance and coordination," Shapoval said.

He stressed that the Operation Task Force "East" continues to hold designated lines in both directions despite increased enemy pressure. Reconnaissance promptly detects occupiers' movements, and their attempts to advance end in fire strikes and destruction, including with the involvement of drone and artillery units.

Watch more: Zelenskyy arrives in Donetsk region: Russians are not giving up on war and are preparing offensive for spring. VIDEO

"Overall, more than 180 occupiers were killed in the area of responsibility over the past day, nearly 140 were wounded, and more than 2,000 pieces of weapons and equipment were destroyed or damaged," the spokesperson said.