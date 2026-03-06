Zelenskyy arrives in Donetsk region: Russians are not giving up on war and are preparing offensive for spring. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the Donetsk region on Friday, 6 March, and thanked Ukrainian defenders for protecting it.

He announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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Zelenskyy's address

The president separately thanked the 28th Brigade, the 100th, the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade, and the 36th Marine Brigade, which are defending the Donetsk region.

"Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, and our other cities. The Russians are not giving up on the war, and here in the Donetsk region they are preparing an offensive for the spring. It is important that our positions remain strong. It is important that the brigades are supplied sufficiently. The guys are holding firm with dignity. And this is exactly how our country, our diplomacy and our people will continue to hold," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state added that "evil must be stopped": "Ukrainians here in Donbas are doing exactly that. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine. Thank you to everyone fighting against Russia, to everyone defending life."

Read more: 56 enemy attacks since start of day: 16 in Huliaipole direction, 14 each in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka – General Staff

Situation in the directions

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped six attempts by the occupiers to advance near the settlement of Zakitne and toward Yampil, Platonivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers conducted no offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and toward Illinivka and Stepanivka.

Read more: More than 40 combat engagements on frontline since start of day: Russians attack most actively in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions – General Staff