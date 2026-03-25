Day in Zaporizhzhia region: 45 settlements under attack by the Russian Federation, two dead and 13 injured. PHOTO

Two people have been killed and a further thirteen injured as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Shelling over the past 24 hours

In total, over the past 24 hours, the occupiers carried out 860 strikes on 45 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The Russians struck Zaporizhzhia with 8 missiles.

Russian forces carried out 16 air strikes on Barvinivka, Lisne, Rizdvianka, Svitla Dolyna, Odarivka, Novoukrainka, Orikhiv, Novoselivka, Svoboda, Kopani, Yehorivka, Shyroke, Vozdvyzhivka, and Preobrazhenka.

626 UAVs of various types (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Vilniansk, Novomykolaivka, Balabine, Bilenke, Chervonodniprovka, Yurkivka, Petrivske, Veselyi Hai, Novotroitske, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Lukyanivske, Pavlivka, Huliaypole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Myrne, Huliaipilske, Zelenе, Staroukrainka, Olenokostiantynivka, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Novе Zaporizhzhia.

Three MLRS attacks were recorded on Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Tsvitkove.

207 artillery strikes hit Chervonodniprovka, Stepnohirsk, Primorske, Stepove, Lukyanivsk, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Mirne, Staroukrainka, Varvarivka, and Dobropillia.

See more: Consequences of Russian attack on the Odesa region: one person killed, houses damaged. PHOTOS

Consequences

311 reports were received of damage to infrastructure, educational establishments, homes, vehicles and farm buildings.

See also: 24 hours in Zaporizhzhia: 3 people killed, 3 more wounded. Photo report