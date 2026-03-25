There were 69 engagements on front line, almost half of them in Pokrovsk sector, — General Staff

Since the start of the day on Wednesday, March 25, there have been 69 clashes on the front lines. The occupiers are applying the heaviest pressure in the Pokrovsk direction.

This is stated in the summary from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 4:00 p.m., according to Censor.NET.

Enemy shelling

The aggressor is shelling border areas. Today, the following settlements in Sumy Oblast were affected: Prohres, Chervone, Volfyne, Bachivsk, Havrylova Sloboda, Novovasylivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Brusky, Malushyne, Marchyshina Buda, and Korenok; as well as Kostobobriv and Yeline in the Chernihiv region.

The situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out 45 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, one of which involved the use of multiple-launch rocket systems.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy launched two attacks toward the settlements of Zybine and Okhrimivka.

toward the settlements of Zybine and Okhrimivka. In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy made one attempt to improve its position in the Pishchane area.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance toward the towns of Kopanka, Drobysheve, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, the occupiers have twice attempted to advance toward our troops' positions in the direction of Zakytne and Riznykivka. One assault is currently underway.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupying forces did not carry out any offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the invaders carried out 11 attacks near the towns of Kostiantynivka, Sofiivka, Illinivka, Novopavlivka, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have attempted 33 times to dislodge our troops from their positions in the areas around the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Horikove, and Novopavlivka. Four enemy attacks are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched two offensives toward Oleksandriivka and Krasnohirsk. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of Velykomykhailivka, Havrylivka, and Pidhavrylivka.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,290,960 people (+1,220 per day), 11,806 tanks, 38,746 artillery systems, 24,274 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

The situation in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, 12 attacks were launched against the positions of our defenders in the areas of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, and Olenokostiantynivka. Three enemy assaults are currently underway. Airstrikes hit the areas around the settlements of Vozdvizhivka, Kopani, Huliaipilske, Yegorivka, Shyroke, and Novoselivka.

were launched against the positions of our defenders in the areas of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, and Olenokostiantynivka. Three enemy assaults are currently underway. Airstrikes hit the areas around the settlements of Vozdvizhivka, Kopani, Huliaipilske, Yegorivka, Shyroke, and Novoselivka. In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy carried out an airstrike near Liubymivka and is conducting an assault operation toward Primorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupiers attempted to launch an attack near the Antonivsky Bridge.

In other areas, there have been no significant changes in the situation so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been observed.

"Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire front line and in the rear," the General Staff added.