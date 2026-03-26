Ukrainian troops repelled Russian offensive in Pokrovsk direction, - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Forces

Ukrainian defense forces repelled attacks by Russian troops near Hryshyne and Myrnohrad, killing dozens of invaders and destroying military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Airborne Assault Troops.

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"The enemy has become active on several fronts within the defense zone of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces, attempting to break through the defenses by using mobility and military equipment," the statement reads.

An assault by motorized units near Hryshyne

On the outskirts of Hryshyne, the enemy launched an assault using armored vehicles in an attempt to quickly break through to the settlement.

The attack was repelled by units of the 155th and 32nd Separate Mechanized Brigades. Ukrainian troops stopped the enemy before it reached the settlement, inflicting casualties on it.

An attempt to break through toward Rodynske

At the same time, in the Myrnohrad area, the occupiers were moving in vehicles, attempting to advance and break through to Rodynske.

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The threat was neutralized through the joint efforts of units from the Airborne Assault Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine, including fighters from the "Azov" unit.

"Soldiers from the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Tavria Brigade and the 14th Special Operations Brigade of the NGU "Chervona Kalyna" engaged the occupiers.

In total, during the repulsion of two attacks, Ukrainian defenders destroyed about 50 occupiers, more than 10 motorcycles, and 2 enemy vehicles," the 7th Airborne Assault Corps reported.

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