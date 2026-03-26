Russian Federation is deploying marines to Huliaypole direction, - Southern Defense Forces

Russian forces have reinforced the Huliaypole sector with marine units in preparation for new attacks.

According to Censor.NET, Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, announced this on television.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"A few weeks ago, the 40th Separate Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet was redeployed to the southern sectors, specifically the Huliaipole sector. It is currently engaged in combat in the Huliaipole sector, in the area around the settlements of Varvarivka, Pryluky, and Dobropillia. The brigade’s assault groups have already been spotted during assault operations," Voloshyn noted.

The military official added that these units had already taken part in offensive operations, but had suffered casualties and were currently regrouping for further attacks on the southern sector of the front.

"Their assault failed, they suffered casualties, and they are now preparing new assaults and assault groups in order to continue their active offensive operations," the spokesperson said.

At the same time, he noted that, according to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian command continues to regroup its forces and redeploy marine units to the southern sectors.

Read more: Drone operators of 1st Separate Assault Regiment show dozen eliminated occupiers after failed assault near Huliaipole. VIDEO

Specifically, this refers to units of the Russian Federation’s 5th Combined Arms Army, as well as the Russian Federation’s 55th Separate Motorized Rifle Division and 120th Separate Motorized Rifle Division.

According to reports, these units are stationed at training grounds in the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region, where they are undergoing replenishment, combat coordination, and preparation for possible deployment in assault operations.

What happened before?

In the Huliaypole sector, Russian troops continue to make attempts to advance in small infantry groups, employing tactics of constant attacks to put pressure on Ukrainian positions.