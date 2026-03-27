Weather is hampering Russian Federation’s advance in Kostiantynivka sector, - 93rd SMB "Kholodnyi Yar"

Due to the wet ground, the enemy is not conducting mechanized assaults in the Kostiantynivka sector, but continues to shell the area. Ukrainian troops are preparing for an intensification of attacks.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Army TV by Chief Sergeant Vitalii Piasetskyi of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar."

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According to the soldier, between 50 and 100 artillery attacks are recorded daily in the brigade’s area of responsibility. At the same time, no mechanized assaults by the enemy have been observed so far.

Small-group tactics and preparation for potential attacks on equipment

The occupiers continue to employ the small-group tactics they used back in the winter: first, they hide and build up their forces, and then they attempt to launch assaults. At the same time, as Piasetskyi noted, the Ukrainian military is also preparing for possible attacks involving enemy equipment.

"We are expecting this. Now that the ground has dried out, there will be an increase in motorized assaults and enemy movements on electric scooters and other various two- or three-wheeled vehicles. The enemy tries to increase its activity when weather conditions permit. On a typical day, they may send up to 10 personnel. On days that are more favorable for such movement, there could be several dozen enemy personnel," noted the chief sergeant of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar."

Watch more: Soldiers of 93rd Brigade halted enemy’s assault in Kostiantynivka sector. VIDEO