Scheme of embezzlement of hundreds of millions of budget funds was exposed at KNUCA: searches were conducted at Poplavskyi’s (updated)

A scheme involving the embezzlement of hundreds of millions of hryvnias in public funds has been uncovered at Kyiv University of Culture.

This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Officials have been exposed for embezzling funds through manipulations of the staffing structure at one of the capital’s well-known higher education institutions.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the institution in question is Kyiv University of Culture.

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"According to the investigation, the suspects submitted to the Ministry of Education an artificially inflated number of students who were supposed to study at the university between 2022 and 2024.

In total, the university received over 760 million hryvnias from the state during these years to fund the educational process.

As the investigation established, those involved in the scheme embezzled part of the funds received," the statement reads.

During searches of the suspects’ places of work and residence, documentation, computer equipment, and mobile phones containing evidence of illegal activity were discovered.

Proceedings have been initiated under Part 3 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (misappropriation, embezzlement, or acquisition of property through abuse of official position); the investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring those responsible to justice.

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The Office of the Prosecutor General stated that this concerns funding under the budgetary programme "Training of personnel by higher education institutions and support for their practical training facilities".

Between 2022 and 2023, approximately 760 million hryvnias were allocated from the state budget to the said educational institution under this programme.

Information is being verified regarding the possible inclusion in the reporting of individuals who actually belonged to a private educational institution and were not entitled to participate in the relevant budget programme.

"According to preliminary data, such actions have caused particularly significant damage to the state.

As part of the pre-trial investigation into the criminal proceedings, on 27 March, under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, investigators from the Main Directorate of the National Police, with operational support from the Security Service of Ukraine, carried out more than 20 searches at the residences of the individuals involved, as well as on the premises of the Kyiv University of Culture.



During the investigative operations, mobile phones, hard drives and company seals were seized, which may contain evidence of unlawful activity," the statement noted.

According to media reports, the suspects include former rector Mykhailo Poplavskyi.

RBC-Ukraine reports that Mykhailo Poplavskyi has not been detained, and no charges have been filed against him. At this point, the only action taken involves searches at the former rector’s residence.

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