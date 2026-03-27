Enemy drones attack critical infrastructure in Shostka community, injuring two people
Russian drones attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the Shostka community during the day on March 27. Two civilians were injured in the strike, and residential and non-residential buildings were damaged.
This was reported by regional governor Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET informs.
Enemy drones attack critical infrastructure facilities in the Shostka community
- Generators have been deployed to ensure the operation of life-support systems.
- As a result of one of the attacks, two civilians, a woman and a man, were injured. They are in hospital, where doctors are providing the necessary assistance.
- Residential and non-residential buildings were damaged. All consequences are being clarified. Relevant services are working at the scene.
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