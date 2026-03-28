Russia struck facility in Kryvyi Rih: two dead. This morning, enemy attacked city again (updated)

Russian drones have attacked an industrial facility in Kryvyi Rih. There are casualties. A rescue operation is underway

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Two men have been killed and two injured. These are the consequences of this morning’s enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih," the statement reads.

There is damage to an industrial facility. Fires have broken out there.

Morning attack on Kryvyi Rih

At 10:00 a.m., the head of the city’s defense council, Oleksandr Vilkul, reported a second strike:

"The enemy has once again attacked industrial and energy infrastructure. Cleanup efforts are underway. Thankfully, there were no casualties during this attack."

Shelling of the region

Since the evening of 27 March, the enemy has attacked three districts of the region more than 30 times. They struck with drones and artillery:

In the Nikopol district – the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovsk, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanetsk, and Myrove. High-rise buildings, private homes and farm buildings have been damaged.

In the Synelnykove district, the communities of Pokrovske and Vasylkiv were targeted. Infrastructure and private homes were damaged.

▪️In the Kryvyi Rih region, the Russians targeted the Lozuvatska and Zelenodolsk communities. Fires broke out. Infrastructure and a building on the grounds of a holiday resort were damaged.