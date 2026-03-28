Putin on war against Ukraine: It is ’just struggle’ for future of Russian children

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has made yet another statement in an attempt to justify the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian propaganda media.

"This is a just struggle for a peaceful, free, and secure life for our children and grandchildren on our land. It is a struggle for our people's sacred, historic right to speak their native language," Putin said at an event marking the Day of the Russian National Guard.

The dictator stated that Russian forces on the front lines are confidently conducting combat operations. He also added that, by waging war against Ukraine, the Russians are allegedly defending "the legacy and faith of their fathers, grandfathers, and great-grandfathers."

Read more: Putin’s closed-door meeting with Russian business: We will fight

What happened before?

On March 6, following the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a closed-door meeting with representatives of big business. The meeting focused on the continuation of the war and its financing.

According to Russian media reports, oligarchs Kerimov, Deripaska, and Potanin will allocate 430 billion rubles for the development of "new projects" in Russia.