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Russia struck civilian car in Kherson: woman was killed and man was injured. VIDEO
Today, 29 March, at around 11:00, Russian terrorists struck a civilian vehicle in the Korabelny district of Kherson using a drone.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.
A woman was killed
It is reported that a 43-year-old woman died from her injuries at the scene.
Man injured
An ambulance also took a 74-year-old man to hospital in a moderately serious condition. He suffered concussion, shrapnel wounds to his arm, blast injuries and a closed head injury.
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