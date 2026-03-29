Russia struck civilian car in Kherson: woman was killed and man was injured. VIDEO

Today, 29 March, at around 11:00, Russian terrorists struck a civilian vehicle in the Korabelny district of Kherson using a drone.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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A woman was killed

It is reported that a 43-year-old woman died from her injuries at the scene.

See more: Russia attacked children’s hospital in Kherson with "Molniya" drone. PHOTOS

Man injured

An ambulance also took a 74-year-old man to hospital in a moderately serious condition. He suffered concussion, shrapnel wounds to his arm, blast injuries and a closed head injury.

Watch more: Russia strikes Kherson: one dead, homes destroyed. VIDEO