Russia attacked children’s hospital in Kherson with "Molniya" drone. PHOTOS

On the morning of 27 March, Russian invaders attacked a children’s hospital in Kherson. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has shelled dozens of settlements in the region, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The enemy attacked a children's hospital in the Dniprovskyi district of the city using a 'Molniya' type drone.

The enemy drone flew into one of the windows but did not explode. There were no casualties," the statement said.











Read more: Invaders shelled 44 settlements in Kherson region: one person died, 8 were injured

Shelling of the Kherson region over the past 24 hours

On 26 March, the Russians attacked a number of settlements in the Kherson region:

In the Kherson district, the following areas came under attack: Novodmytrivka, Bilozerka, Darivka, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Zymivnyk, Kizomys, Mykilske, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Sofiivka, Tokarivka, Yantarne, Veletenske, Rozlyv, Tomyna Balka, Naddniprianske, Zorivka, Komyshany and the city of Kherson;

in the Beryslav district – Beryslav, Novooleksandrivka, Borozenske, Rakivka, Khreshchenivka, Novoraisk, Novovorontsovka, Liubymivka, Vesele, Mylove, Monastyrske, Odradokamianka, Olhivka, Osokorivka, Virivka, Vysoke, Tiahynka

in the Kakhovka district – Nadiivka.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure; residential areas in the region’s settlements, damaging two high-rise buildings and ten private homes. The occupiers also damaged an administrative building, a farm, a warehouse and private vehicles.

One person was killed and another injured as a result of the Russian aggression.

Read more: CHPP employee killed in Russian shelling of Kherson