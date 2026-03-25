Invaders shelled 44 settlements in Kherson region: one person died, 8 were injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have continued to launch attacks on settlements in the Kherson region, resulting in casualties and one fatality.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Towns and villages under attack

Over the past 24 hours, the following areas came under enemy drone attacks, airstrikes, and artillery shelling: Beryslav, Bilozerka, Zelenivka, Ingulets, Fedorivka, Urozhayne, Mykilsk, Zolota Balka, Romashkove, Dniprovske, Veletenske, Kizomys, Tomina Balka, Novodmytrivka, Vesele, Inhulivka, Kachkarivka, Komyshany, Kucherske, Lvove, Mala Oleksandrivka, Mykhailivka, Milove, Nova Kamianka, Novokayry, Novooleksandrivka, Novotyahynka, Odradokamyanka, Oleksandrivka, Olhivka, Petropavlivka, Prydniprovske, Pryozernoye, Respublika, Sadove, Stanislav, Stepanivka, Tavriyske, Tomaryne, Trudoliubivka, Tiahynka, Ukrainka, Shyroka Balka, and the city of Kherson.

Where did the occupiers strike?

Russian forces targeted social infrastructure and residential areas in the region’s towns and villages, damaging a high-rise building and 36 private homes. The occupiers also destroyed an administrative building, utility structures, a warehouse, and a private vehicle.



As a result of the Russian aggression, one person was killed and eight others were wounded.

Yesterday, four people were evacuated from the liberated communities in the region.

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