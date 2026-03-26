CHPP employee killed in Russian shelling of Kherson

A CHPP employee was killed in the Russian shelling of Kherson.

Kherson Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Prokudin reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Prokudin said that at about 2 p.m., a 66-year-old woman came under enemy fire. She sustained injuries incompatible with life.

We add that the occupiers shell Kherson Oblast every day. Today alone, the enemy attacked 38 settlements in the region. As a result, nine people were injured.

Read more: Invaders shelled 44 settlements in Kherson region: one person died, 8 were injured