Videos are coming in daily showing Russians committing suicide after being hit by drones: March could be record month for Russian losses, — Fedorov. VIDEO

Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has reported that video evidence is arriving daily from the front line showing enemy infantry committing suicide after being wounded by a drone or whilst surrounded by a swarm of Ukrainian drones. Enemy casualties could exceed 30,000 seriously wounded and killed in March.

Fedorov reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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"Brutal suicide"

The minister stressed that this figure is growing by the day.

"Such a brutal suicide is the result of decisions made in Russia. Firstly, propaganda speaks of control of the situation and superiority. But in practice, it looks very different: untrained personnel, no chance of evacuation, and constant pressure from drones.

Secondly, the Russian military leadership forbids soldiers from surrendering. Propaganda claims it is better to die immediately. Although after capture, a soldier has every chance of being exchanged – such exchanges take place regularly between the sides. But Russia is taking away its citizens’ right to life," said Fedorov.

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Record for the destruction of occupiers

According to the Minister of Defence, March could set a record for the number of Russians eliminated. The trend in casualties indicates that, thanks to the Ukrainian Defence Forces, enemy losses will exceed 30,000 seriously wounded and killed.



He noted that reaching the figure of 50,000 occupiers eliminated per month would have catastrophic consequences for the enemy.

"Perhaps we could propose awarding 12 E-Points (currently the same amount is awarded for each enemy eliminated) to the unit in whose sector the occupier committed suicide — provided there is video evidence?" added Fedorov.