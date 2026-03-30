Ukraine is becoming victim of yet another war due to events in Middle East, - Times

Few countries stand to lose as much from a war with Iran as Ukraine. In particular, the Pentagon is already drawing up plans to deploy critical military equipment to the Middle East, as well as air defense interceptor missiles that were intended for Ukraine.

This is reported by The Times, according to Censor.NET.

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"The sharp rise in global oil prices is bringing Russia an additional 113 million pounds a day in revenue, and the temporary suspension of U.S. sanctions allows the Kremlin to immediately access these funds, significantly increasing its financial resources for the war against Ukraine," the article notes.

According to the journalists, the loss of vital military supplies is the most urgent and alarming problem for Kyiv.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has long since halted regular shipments of American weapons, so European NATO members are purchasing everything necessary under the Ukraine Priority Needs Program and transferring it to Ukraine.

In addition, Trump’s dissatisfaction with Europe’s lack of support for the operation is the reason behind the threats and warnings that are causing the greatest concern in Kyiv and other European capitals.

"Whatever the outcome of the war with Iran, Trump has clearly lost patience with his allies, lost interest in Ukraine, and is now preparing to offer Kyiv a ‘take it or leave it’ deal that would require the surrender of all lost territory, as well as the remaining parts of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions that it still holds. A separate agreement between the U.S. and Russia would spell the end of NATO as a collective defense alliance. This would hand Moscow a victory that President Putin has been unable to achieve for more than four years," The Times analyzes.

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