We still do not have planned use of troops across all sections of front, and this is main cause of losses – Butusov

A reform of the corps system is needed to reduce losses among the Defense Forces and increase losses among the Russian occupiers.

This was stated by Yurii Butusov, commander of the unmanned systems platoon of the Khartiia Brigade, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

How can losses be reduced?

"This is a very weak point for Ukraine. Unfortunately, over the past year, the corps reform has not been implemented. It has been launched and is showing good results in various sectors. But unfortunately, disorder and chaos in troop command are the main cause of losses," the commander said.

Read more: Only Third Army Corps is fully deployed and holds 12% of front, - Butusov

He stressed that there is still no planned use of troops across all sections of the front.

"And only the planned use of troops, planned staffing with personnel, planned provision of shells, drones, and everything else, all this is possible only with a military organization capable of implementing such planning.

If we have constant chaos, if it is unclear at the front who is responsible for a sector, if commanders are changed like pawns, and it is unclear who is responsible for what..." Butusov added.

Read more: War of 2026 will be war of drones and anti-drone combat – Butusov