EW systems from TAF Industries can be purchased for e-points

Drone Industry

Units of the Defense Forces can purchase electronic warfare (EW) equipment from the defense technology company TAF Industries using "e-points."

The company informed the "Drone Industry" project at Censor.NET about this.

TAF Industries noted that currently only 7% of all Ukrainian-made electronic warfare systems presented on the Brave1 Market are available for purchase via "e-points." Therefore, the integration of TAF Industries' products into the DOT-Chain Defence system significantly expands the options for the military.

Currently, the company has already presented its key products in the DOT-Chain digital ecosystem—from FPV drones and the "Babka" reconnaissance UAV to the "Quasar" line of EW equipment. The state procurement model is increasingly focusing on platforms that ensure rapid delivery to the military and personalized procurement tailored to the needs of specific units.

Today, the following EW systems from TAF Industries are available on the Brave1 platform:

"Quasar A" is designed for installation on armored vehicles and cars;

eight modifications of "Quasar 3M"—for positions, cars, and light-to-medium armored vehicles. The "Quasar 3M 5" and "Quasar 3M 8" models can now be purchased using e-points.

Advantages for the military

"Thanks to this step, units of the Defense Forces gain access to a wider selection of technologies, will be able to promptly receive the necessary equipment, and expand limits for independent procurement. In effect, this allows the military to more quickly obtain the specific tools that meet their tactical objectives," TAF Industries emphasized.

This also provides an opportunity for units that were unaware of or had not previously used the "Quasar 3M" EW systems to familiarize themselves with the products and order them via a convenient digital mechanism.

"The release of our 'Quasar 3M' electronic warfare system on DOT-Chain Defence is a major event for our team. This journey began in the spring of 2023. The first prototype was created by a small initiative group at the request of the military, as drones were rapidly evolving into a new generation of military technology. Over time, the challenges changed—and we adapted the product. Today, 'Quasar 3M' is a codified universal EW system that operates effectively on both vehicles and for protecting positions along the entire front line," said Maksym Teftul, Product Owner of EW at TAF Industries.

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What are the features of the Quasar 3M EW systems?

Quasar 3M EW systems feature a modern design adapted to extreme combat conditions. The aluminum jamming unit ensures stable operation. It is shock-resistant, equipped with an active cooling system, and is repairable in the event of mechanical damage. Furthermore, it has an IP66 rating, ensuring resistance to dust and water. Additionally, the products available for e-Points include two batteries each, enabling continuous operation.

GAN modules provide significant energy savings (200–300 W). The systems also feature protection against overheating and antenna disconnection. While these enhancements increase the cost, the company maintains that the system will operate longer as a result.

Quasar EW systems have a frequency range step of 100 MHz. This allows for covering smaller segments of the spectrum while generating higher noise density. Consequently, there is a lower probability that drones will find a "gap" in the interference and maintain controllability within the EW operational zone.

"Currently, our engineering team is working on a new generation of modules, amplifiers, and antennas to reduce dependence on imports in the short term and ensure consistent product quality, as almost all modules are modernized by our specialists. This solution will increase resilience against potential blocks on component imports from China and reduce the risk of supply disruptions to the front. Significant work is also underway to integrate our jamming system with early detection tools. We are not just keeping pace with modern challenges; we are trying to anticipate them," Maksym Teftul added.

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About the company

TAF Industries is a leading Ukrainian company specializing in the development and production of defense technology. The enterprise has its own R&D center, an engineering team, and a network of production sites.

Currently, TAF Industries produces more than 30 products, most of which are certified by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The company's products include strike drones, reconnaissance systems, interceptor drones, repeater carriers, EW systems, remote control systems, and AI solutions.