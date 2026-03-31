One of most effective Shahed interceptors: Ministry of Defence has authorised Ukrainian "Shvidun" drone for use by Armed Forces of Ukraine. PHOTO

Drone Industry

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence has certified and authorised the Ukrainian-made "Shvidun" unmanned aerial system for use by the Armed Forces.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence, according to Censor.NET.

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As noted, it was developed specifically to engage strike drones such as the Shahed-136, "Geran" and "Gerbera", as well as reconnaissance drones such as the Zala, Supercam and "Skat".

Read more: "Small" air defense sets record: over 10,000 Russian UAVs shot down by interceptor drones, - Ministry of Defense

Specifications of the "Shvidun" interceptor

The "Shvidun" UAV is made of durable composite material. It weighs around 8 kg and has a wingspan of almost 2 m. The drone can climb to an altitude of up to 6 km and reach speeds of over 250 km/h.

The Shvidun’s operational range is over 70 km. This is sufficient to cover the skies above any Ukrainian city.

Thanks to the implementation of innovative technological solutions, the aircraft’s fuselage does not experience flutter (vibrations) at high speeds, allowing the camera to transmit the clearest possible image to the operator.

It is noted that even at high maximum flight speeds, the "Shvidun" UAV has a low take-off and landing speed. This allows the aircraft to land in the event of losing the target and to be reused. In total, the "Shvidun" can remain airborne for over 2 hours.

Read more: War of 2026 will be war of drones and counter-drone warfare – Butusov

The effectiveness of the "Shvidun"

The Ministry of Defence reports that the first units are already in operation, defending Ukrainian cities.

Currently, the Shvidun UAV has one of the highest hit rates against enemy "shaheds" among Ukrainian-made interceptor drones. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already destroyed around a hundred of the aggressor’s drones with its help.

Read more: Ukraine can produce 2,000 interceptor drones day – Zelenskyy

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence certified and authorised the Ukrainian-made JEDI Shahed Hunter unmanned aerial system for operational use. The high-speed interceptor drones included in this system successfully destroy Russian attack drones of the "Shahed," "Geran" and "Gerbera" types. They are also capable of intercepting Zala and Supercam reconnaissance drones.