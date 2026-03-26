Ukraine can produce 2,000 interceptor drones day – Zelenskyy

Drone Industry

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia is continuing the second phase of its winter operation of strikes on critical infrastructure.

The head of state said this in an interview with Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"At this stage, their targets are water supply, reservoirs, dams, logistics, and so on. Russia’s plans are clear, but we are stronger now than we were in winter. We need to fight for funding," the statement says.

According to the president, funding would help strengthen the protection of the sky.

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"The technologies are there. Given the necessary budget, Ukraine is capable of producing 2,000 interceptor drones a day," he added.

The head of state also stressed that Ukraine would respond to every Russian attack.

"Pressure on Russia around the world is decreasing. We are seeing changes in sanctions policy. Therefore, unlike everyone else or many others in the world, Ukraine has its own sanctions — long-range capabilities. Russians must feel the pressure. If Ukraine does not respond to their strikes, Russia will simply continue the war and will not even think about pauses."

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