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"Small" air defense sets record: over 10,000 Russian UAVs shot down by interceptor drones, - Ministry of Defense

Drone Industry

Small air defense sets a new record: Ministry of Defense provides details

The Ministry of Defense has reported on a record set by Ukraine's "small" air defense.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

"In February, the Defense Forces shot down more than 10,000 enemy aircraft-type drones, including ‘Shahed’ and ‘Gerbera,’ using interceptor drones," the statement said.

Мала ППО побила новий рекорд: Міноборони розповіло подробиці

Watch more: "Wild Hornets" develop remote-control technology for STING interceptors. VIDEO

What preceded it?

Watch more: Drone operators from 101st Separate Anti-Aircraft Missile Battalion destroyed 7 Russian "Shaheds" using STING interceptors. VIDEO

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Defense Ministry (1994) drones (4859) Shahed (1459) interceptor (100)
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