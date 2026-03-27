"Small" air defense sets record: over 10,000 Russian UAVs shot down by interceptor drones, - Ministry of Defense

Drone Industry

The Ministry of Defense has reported on a record set by Ukraine's "small" air defense.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

"In February, the Defense Forces shot down more than 10,000 enemy aircraft-type drones, including ‘Shahed’ and ‘Gerbera,’ using interceptor drones," the statement said.

Watch more: "Wild Hornets" develop remote-control technology for STING interceptors. VIDEO

What preceded it?

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine could produce 2,000 interceptor drones per day, provided the necessary funding is available.

It is known that a single crew operating a Sting drone from the "Wild Hornets" unit shot down 23 Shahed drones in a single night.

Watch more: Drone operators from 101st Separate Anti-Aircraft Missile Battalion destroyed 7 Russian "Shaheds" using STING interceptors. VIDEO