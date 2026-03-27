"Small" air defense sets record: over 10,000 Russian UAVs shot down by interceptor drones, - Ministry of Defense
Drone Industry
The Ministry of Defense has reported on a record set by Ukraine's "small" air defense.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Details
"In February, the Defense Forces shot down more than 10,000 enemy aircraft-type drones, including ‘Shahed’ and ‘Gerbera,’ using interceptor drones," the statement said.
What preceded it?
- President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine could produce 2,000 interceptor drones per day, provided the necessary funding is available.
- It is known that a single crew operating a Sting drone from the "Wild Hornets" unit shot down 23 Shahed drones in a single night.
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