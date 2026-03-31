STAF crew of 158th Separate Mechanized Brigade shows unique footage of $2,000 Ukrainian drone downing $5M Iranian Mohajer. VIDEO

Fighters of the 158th Separate Mechanized Brigade shot down a multifunctional Iranian Mohajer-6 UAV, worth about $5 million, using a Ukrainian LITAVR interceptor drone costing only $2,000.

This was reported to Censor.NET by the 158th Separate Mechanized Brigade, which also provided video footage.

The video captures the moment the unique Iranian UAV was downed by fighters of the "Staf" interceptor battery of the 158th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

The Mohajer-6 is a multi-role unmanned aerial vehicle used for reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance missions. It is capable of carrying a multispectral surveillance payload and up to four precision-guided munitions, including precision aerial bombs or air-to-ground missiles.

Watch more: Soldier from 25th Brigade struck occupier in head with payload dropped from "Baba Yaga" drone. VIDEO

The Mohajer is, on average, 100 times more expensive than a Shahed. The cost of one unit is estimated at between $2 million and $5 million, depending on configuration.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces downed the high-value Iranian UAV using a Ukrainian interceptor drone costing only $2,000. The target was neutralized using a LITAVR UAV produced by the Ukrainian company F-Drones.

Earlier, it was reported that pilots of the 190th Training Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces had, for the first time, remotely downed a Shahed using a LITAVR interceptor drone.

Watch more: Footage of damaged Russian gas tanker "Arctic Metagaz" by maritime surface drone. VIDEO