Footage of damaged Russian gas tanker "Arctic Metagaz" by maritime surface drone. VIDEO

Footage has been published online showing the damaged Russian gas tanker "Arctic Metagaz", which was struck by a maritime drone on 3 March off the coast of Libya in the Mediterranean Sea.

According to Censor.NET, the strike left a significant hole in the ship’s hull.

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The explosion caused the liquefied gas tanks to catch fire, after which the vessel was completely gutted and abandoned by the crew. Its hull is currently being towed to the coast of Egypt.

Details about the Arctic Metagaz

It is noted that Russia purchased gas carriers of this class from South Korea, as it is unable to build such vessels itself.

The estimated cost of such a vessel is around $330 million, excluding the cargo, which could be worth over $100 million.

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Read more: Russian gas tanker "Arctic Metagaz" hit in Mediterranean Sea. PHOTO