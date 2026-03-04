Russian gas tanker "Arctic Metagaz" hit in Mediterranean Sea. PHOTO

The Russian gas tanker Arctic Metagaz, which was hit in the Mediterranean Sea, has a serious hole in the engine room area.

The photo was published by Serhii Sternenko, advisor to the Minister of Defence and volunteer, reports Censor.NET.

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Consequences

" The Russian gas tanker, attacked yesterday by unknown drones in the Mediterranean Sea, has a serious hole in the engine room and cannot be repaired," he said.





Read more: Logistics in Mediterranean is quite complicated for Russian Federation - Ukrainian Navy

What preceded it?

On 3 March 2026, it was reported online that the Russian gas tanker Arctic Metagaz was on fire off the coast of Libya in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Russian Ministry of Transport confirmed the information, stating that the gas tanker had allegedly been attacked by Ukrainian unmanned boats.

Read more: SSU has struck tanker belonging to Russia’s "shadow fleet" in Mediterranean Sea for first time, - sources. VIDEO