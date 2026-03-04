Russian gas tanker "Arctic Metagaz" hit in Mediterranean Sea. PHOTO
The Russian gas tanker Arctic Metagaz, which was hit in the Mediterranean Sea, has a serious hole in the engine room area.
The photo was published by Serhii Sternenko, advisor to the Minister of Defence and volunteer, reports Censor.NET.
Consequences
" The Russian gas tanker, attacked yesterday by unknown drones in the Mediterranean Sea, has a serious hole in the engine room and cannot be repaired," he said.
What preceded it?
- On 3 March 2026, it was reported online that the Russian gas tanker Arctic Metagaz was on fire off the coast of Libya in the Mediterranean Sea.
- The Russian Ministry of Transport confirmed the information, stating that the gas tanker had allegedly been attacked by Ukrainian unmanned boats.
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