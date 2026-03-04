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News Explosions on tankers in Russia
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Russian gas tanker "Arctic Metagaz" hit in Mediterranean Sea. PHOTO

The Russian gas tanker Arctic Metagaz, which was hit in the Mediterranean Sea, has a serious hole in the engine room area.

The photo was published by Serhii Sternenko, advisor to the Minister of Defence and volunteer, reports Censor.NET.

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Consequences

" The Russian gas tanker, attacked yesterday by unknown drones in the Mediterranean Sea, has a serious hole in the engine room and cannot be repaired," he said.

Consequences of the attack on a Russian gas tanker in the Mediterranean Sea
Consequences of the attack on a Russian gas tanker in the Mediterranean Sea

Read more: Logistics in Mediterranean is quite complicated for Russian Federation - Ukrainian Navy

What preceded it?

Read more: SSU has struck tanker belonging to Russia’s "shadow fleet" in Mediterranean Sea for first time, - sources. VIDEO

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Russia (13810) tanker (88) Mediterranean Sea (33)
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