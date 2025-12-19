SSU has struck tanker belonging to Russia’s "shadow fleet" in Mediterranean Sea for first time, - sources. VIDEO

The SSU conducted an operation more than 2,000 km away from Ukraine. A tanker belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet" was hit in the Mediterranean Sea.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to sources.

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Details

In neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea, the SSU's "Alpha" unit struck the Russian "shadow fleet" tanker "QENDIL" with aerial drones.

At the time of the attack, the ship was not carrying any cargo and was empty. Therefore, there was no threat to the environment.

Read more: Trump gave Ukraine green light to strike Russia’s "shadow fleet," - Atlantic

It is known that Russia used this tanker to circumvent sanctions and earn money for the war against Ukraine.

Therefore, from the point of view of international law and the laws and customs of war, the ship was a completely legitimate target.

The tanker "QENDIL" sustained critical damage and cannot be used for its intended purpose.

Read more: Putin operates 1,400 tankers in his "shadow fleet"