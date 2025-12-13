Trump gave Ukraine green light to strike Russia’s "shadow fleet," - Atlantic

The administration of US President Donald Trump has effectively allowed Ukraine to strike Russia's "shadow fleet," according to The Atlantic.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DW.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The US has approved the transfer of intelligence data for strikes

According to the publication, during Joe Biden's time in office, Washington feared escalation and opposed attacks on Russian ships in international waters. After the Republican administration came to power, the approach changed.

According to The Atlantic, Trump did not object to attacks on Russian oil logistics in international waters and, in some cases, approved the transfer of intelligence information to Kyiv. The Ukrainian side used this data to destroy elements of Russian oil infrastructure.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has blown up five tankers of the"shadow fleet" carrying Russian oil. The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has claimed responsibility for the attacks in the Black Sea.

Read more: US ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees based on NATO Article 5 in case of withdrawal from Donbas, - Axios

The strikes affected the market and increased pressure on the Kremlin

The confrontation over oil logistics led to an increase in the cost of ship insurance. Despite Trump's public statements about his desire for a "peaceful settlement," his administration actually supported Kyiv's intention to weaken the Russian oil sector.

In October, the US imposed sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil, which partially paralysed Russian exports and reduced the cost of Russian oil on world markets.

According to The Atlantic, the US recognises the risks to the global energy market but considers attacks on Russia's oil logistics to be an effective lever of pressure on Putin. Washington hopes that the weakening of oil revenues will force the Kremlin to seek ways to engage in peace talks more actively.

Read more: Ushakov said that Russia has not received updated version of US "peace plan" for Ukraine: "We may not like many things"