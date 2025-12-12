Ushakov said that Russia has not received updated version of US "peace plan" for Ukraine: "We may not like many things"
Russian Presidential Foreign Policy Advisor Yuri Ushakov said that Moscow has not yet seen a revised version of the US peace plan following recent consultations between Washington and Kyiv.
He informed Censor.NET about this with reference to TASS.
"So far, after all these working talks [between the US and Ukraine], we have yet to see the documents. Active brainstorming is ongoing. We have not seen the revised versions of the American projects. When we do see them, there may be a lot we don't like," Ushakov said.
He added that, according to Moscow, all agreements reached by the US with its European partners and Ukraine must be presented to Russia. The Russian official did not provide any details about the content or possible disagreements.
The US peace plan: what is known
According to publicly available information, the peace plan includes, among other things:
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withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from parts of the Donbas region, even those currently controlled by Ukraine;
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restrictions or reductions in Ukraine's armed forces – the first version of the plan proposed reducing the size of the army;
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renunciation of key categories of weapons and reduction of military support from the US;
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equating the Russian language with the status of an official state language in Ukraine and granting special status to religion/the church (mentioning the legalization of structures associated with the Russian church);
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providing Ukraine with security guarantees—similar to the provisions enjoyed by countries protected from attack, if an agreement is concluded.
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