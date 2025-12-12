Ukraine is ready to agree to "demilitarized zone" in Donbas, - Le Monde

Ukraine is ready to agree to the creation of a demilitarized zone in the Donbas.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Le Monde, citing sources.

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What is known?

According to the publication, this concession is included in the revised American "peace plan."

Le Monde writes that the zone provides for the withdrawal of both Ukrainian and Russian troops from the front line and control by international forces, including the US, to prevent further aggression.

Read more: Zelenskyy does not support US plan to end war, - Trump

Journalists compare this approach to the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea in 1953.

In the Korean case, the zone is four kilometers wide and 250 kilometers long along the border between the two countries. In the Ukrainian case, it could be much longer and deeper.

Read more: Trump "disappointed" with both Ukraine and Russia. He wants action, not talk, - White House

The US peace plan: what is known

According to publicly available information, the peace plan includes, among other things: