Ukraine is ready to agree to "demilitarized zone" in Donbas, - Le Monde
Ukraine is ready to agree to the creation of a demilitarized zone in the Donbas.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Le Monde, citing sources.
What is known?
According to the publication, this concession is included in the revised American "peace plan."
Le Monde writes that the zone provides for the withdrawal of both Ukrainian and Russian troops from the front line and control by international forces, including the US, to prevent further aggression.
Journalists compare this approach to the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea in 1953.
In the Korean case, the zone is four kilometers wide and 250 kilometers long along the border between the two countries. In the Ukrainian case, it could be much longer and deeper.
The US peace plan: what is known
According to publicly available information, the peace plan includes, among other things:
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the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from parts of the Donbas region, even those currently controlled by Ukraine;
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restrictions or reductions in Ukraine's armed forces – the first version of the plan proposed reducing the size of the army;
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renunciation of key categories of weapons and reduction of military support from the US;
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equating the Russian language with the status of an official state language in Ukraine and granting special status to religion/the church (mentioning the legalization of structures associated with the Russian church);
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providing Ukraine with security guarantees—similar to the provisions enjoyed by countries protected from attack, if an agreement is concluded.
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